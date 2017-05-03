WNY man sentenced for killing woman and child

BUFFALO, NY-- A man who killed a woman and her seven-year-old son will spend 50 years to life behind bars.

Shane Stevenson was sentenced in court Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to strangling Raina Voll, 30 and her son Leo Klinger in their Cheektowaga apartment last September.

Another child, a toddler, was found abandoned in a church parking lot. That child was unharmed and was placed in the custody of the child's biological father.

Anna Voll, Raina's mother, said in court that her daughter was a great mom and that Leo loved life.

