WNY man pleads guilty in hit & run accident

Edward Kuebler, III (far right) appears in court (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Town of Tonawanda man accused in a hit and run accident has pleaded guilty.

Edward Kuebler, III pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury in Grand Island.

Kuebler struck Dana Papaj, 53, with his pick-up truck while traveling south on East River Road on June 13 and then fled the scene. At the time, Papaj, of Grand Island, was walking her dog.

Papaj was seriously injured and is continuing to recover at ECMC.

Following guilty plea in Grand Island hit-and-run, District Attorney John Flynn calls Kuebler's actions "cowardly" @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/txRiaInj3E — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewakWGRZ) October 11, 2017

