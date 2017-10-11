WGRZ
WNY man pleads guilty in hit & run accident

WGRZ 4:41 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- A Town of Tonawanda man accused in a hit and run accident has pleaded guilty.

Edward Kuebler, III pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury in Grand Island.

Kuebler struck Dana Papaj, 53, with his pick-up truck while traveling south on East River Road on June 13 and then fled the scene.  At the time, Papaj, of Grand Island, was walking her dog. 

Papaj was seriously injured and is continuing to recover at ECMC.

