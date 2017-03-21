WNY man convicted of killing girlfriend

John M. Avent, 49, is accused of killing Roberta A. Rybinski. (Photo: Town of Tonawanda Police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 50-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend last year inside the Buffalo-area apartment they shared.



The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a jury convicted John Avent, of Tonawanda, of a second-degree murder charge in county court.



Authorities say Avent killed 51-year-old Roberta Rybinski in their apartment in the town of Tonawanda sometime during the first week of March 2016. He body was found after her family said they hadn't heard from her in several days.



Officials say Rybinski had been stabbed to death.



Avent was arrested in May in Olean, 60 miles south of Buffalo.



Avent faces 25 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in Erie County Court on April 21.

