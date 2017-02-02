WNY man arrested for allegedly slapping child

BUSTI, NY-- A Jamestown man is facing charges for allegedly slapping a child in the face.

Lakewood-Busti Police say the incident happened January 2. They say Lance T. Anna, 34, is accused of slapping a six-year-old child in the face numerous times, causing bruising and swelling to the child's face and eye area.

Anna is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The Child Advocacy Program and Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation.

