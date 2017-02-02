WGRZ
Close

WNY man arrested for allegedly slapping child

WGRZ 10:15 AM. EST February 02, 2017

BUSTI, NY--  A Jamestown man is facing charges for allegedly slapping a child in the face.

Lakewood-Busti Police say the incident happened January 2.  They say Lance T. Anna, 34, is accused of slapping a six-year-old child in the face numerous times, causing bruising and swelling to the child's face and eye area. 

Anna is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.   The Child Advocacy Program and Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories