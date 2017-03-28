WNY contractor sentenced to jail time

New allegations of fraud against man from Niagara Falls, who was convicted of scamming customers.

LOCKPORT, NY-- A local contractor, who was found guilty of defrauding customers, is headed to jail for violating his probation.

Joseph Lloyd, a local snow plowing and home improvement contractor pleaded guilty to larceny and fraud charges and was ordered to pay restitution, but he hasn't.

Lloyd was back in court Tuesday for violating probation, and a judge sentenced him to three and a third to ten years in jail.

It's possible Lloyd could face more criminal charges, as an investigation continues in Lancaster, where an entire neighborhood complained after homeowners paid Lloyd for snow plowing services that he never delivered. Those complaints sparked 2 On Your Side's initial report. We also reported on businesses in East Aurora and many other municipalities that were among Lloyd's victims.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV