Wirt man accused of shooting dog with arrow

Marvin C. Boncore (Photo provided by NYSP)

WIRT, NY-- An Allegany County man is accused of shooting an arrow through his neighbor's dog.

Marvin C. Boncore, 63, of Wirt is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and reckless endangerment.

New York State Police responded to a 911 call on Pangburn Road for a report of a dog shot with an arrow.

Troopers say a one-year-old beagle wandered onto Boncore's property while the dog's owner was fixing a fence nearby. The dog was shot in the leg with an arrow.

Boncore was arraigned in court and later released. He will have to return to court later this month.

The dog suffered multiple broken bones, but is expected to be ok.

