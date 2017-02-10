Wilson couple faces two dozen animal cruelty charges

A raid in Wilson by the Niagara County SPCA led to the seizure of hundreds of animals.

WILSON, N.Y. - A couple from the Niagara County town of Wilson is facing two dozen animal cruelty charges.

Maria and Robyn Dawe had their home raided by the SPCA of Niagara in December . They're now facing charges in connection with 330 animals found at the home, many of them sick or dead.

The couple was previously charged with child endangerment due to three children also found in the home.

(© 2017 WGRZ)