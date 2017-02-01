Williamsville worker pleads guilty to child porn

Federal Court (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A public works employee in the village of Williamsville has admitted to possession of child pornography.

Troy Malecki, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge that could get him 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in May.

Prosecutors say they found more than 850 child porn images on his phone when they seized it a year and a half ago.

The village suspended Malecki after the arrest. There's no word on if he is still employed there.

(© 2017 WGRZ)