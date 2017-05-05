WGRZ
West Seneca shooting suspect in court

WGRZ 12:04 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

WEST SENECA, NY-  The man accused of killing a man outside a basketball tournament was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court Friday.

Police say Andre Lewis, 39,  shot his former stepfather, Robert Echols, 54, following an argument Saturday night at the Niagara Frontier Sports Complex on Meyer Road, where a girls AAU basketball game had just finished.

"There were quite a few people in the lobby at the time of the incident, so we're glad that nobody else got injured,"  said West Seneca Police Detective Captain Patrick Shea Sunday morning. 

Lewis, who's from Rochester, is being held on second-degree murder charges and is due back in court next week. 

