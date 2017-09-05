Warning issued for residents in the village of Wilson

WILSON, N.Y.-- The village of Wilson issued a warning to residents Tuesday, after someone said they were approached by a man trying to sell dish detergent and American-made goods.
The village said on its Facebook page that a resident called and said they were approached at their home by a man who was driving a maroon minivan.
The village said the man does not have a village solicitor's permit.
Anyone who is approached by him is being asked to contact the village office.
