Warning issued for residents in the village of Wilson

WILSON, N.Y.-- The village of Wilson issued a warning to residents Tuesday, after someone said they were approached by a man trying to sell dish detergent and American-made goods.

The village said on its Facebook page that a resident called and said they were approached at their home by a man who was driving a maroon minivan.

The village said the man does not have a village solicitor's permit.

Anyone who is approached by him is being asked to contact the village office.

