Damage from the accident on State Route 354 in Cowlesville. (Photo: Prodvided by NYSP)

COWLESVILLE, NY-- State Police are asking the public for help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit and run accident last month.

The accident happened January 27 on State Route 354 in the hamlet of Cowlesville.

Troopers say a black Hyundai Accent was traveling east on Rt. 354 when it went off the road, hit a mailbox and struck a pick up truck. The driver of the Hyundai left the scene of the accident.

Investigators believe the model of the Hyundai Accent is somewhere between 2007 and 2011, and would have had extensive, front end damage.

If you have any information regarding the suspect vehicle and operator contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.



