U.S. Marshals looking for man traveling with fugitive

WGRZ 1:42 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- U.S. Marshals in Ohio are asking the public's for help in identifying an unknown male traveling with a wanted fugitive.

The fugitive, Joshua Gurto, is wanted by the U.S. Marshal's in connection with the murder and rape of a 13-year-old girl. 

According to officials, Gurto and the unknown male were last seen October 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania driving a Ford F-150 pick up truck with a NY license plate.   They may be traveling through NYS or WNY. 

Gurto, 37, is 5'10" tall and weighs about 145 lbs.  He has a deformed right ear, a misaligned jaw and tattoos on his right forearm. A reward is offered for information which leads to his arrest.

Anyone with any information that can helping in identifying this unknown male seen in the video and/or the whereabouts of GURTO should call 1-866-4WANTED.

