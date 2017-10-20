U.S. Marshals looking for man traveling with fugitive

Unknown male (right) traveling with wanted fugitive Joshua Gurto (left) (Photo: US Marshals)

BUFFALO, NY-- U.S. Marshals in Ohio are asking the public's for help in identifying an unknown male traveling with a wanted fugitive.

The fugitive, Joshua Gurto, is wanted by the U.S. Marshal's in connection with the murder and rape of a 13-year-old girl.

According to officials, Gurto and the unknown male were last seen October 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania driving a Ford F-150 pick up truck with a NY license plate. They may be traveling through NYS or WNY.

Gurto, 37, is 5'10" tall and weighs about 145 lbs. He has a deformed right ear, a misaligned jaw and tattoos on his right forearm. A reward is offered for information which leads to his arrest.

Anyone with any information that can helping in identifying this unknown male seen in the video and/or the whereabouts of GURTO should call 1-866-4WANTED.

