UB student sentenced for conspiracy

BUFFALO, NY-- A UB student learned his fate Tuesday for his involvement in importing and selling an illegal drug.

Adam Brzozowski, 23, of Queens, was sentenced in Federal Court in Buffalo to time served of six months and a year of supervised release.

The US Attorney's office says Brzozowski and two others, Zhe Wang, and Kevin Szura, were arrested back in March after nearly 3,000 pills containing Alprazolam, were shipped to them from Canada.

It's believed the three students bought and then sold nearly 80,000 of those pills locally.

Wang was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Szura has been convicted and is still awaiting sentencing.

