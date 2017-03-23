Two pose as cops, enter Batavia home and assault residents

BATAVIA, N.Y.-- Batavia Police arrested two men Thursday, after they say the men impersonated officers, forced themselves into a home, and hurt the people inside.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Swan Street.

Officials say 19-year-old Andrew Morris and 22-year-old Kolton Cotter entered the home and told the residents that they were police.

Once inside, Morris and Cotter allegedly hurt the occupants of the home.

Officers arrived and detained one of the men inside the house. Police later subdued the other man with a taser, after he fled on foot.

Investigators say the two planned to enter the home and steal property.

Both men face several charges. Cotter and Morris were arraigned in Batavia City Court and remanded to jail with no bail until a future court date.

