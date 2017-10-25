Two men convicted of drug conspiracy

(Photo: KGW)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Two men will face prison time after they were convicted Wednesday of drug conspiracy that involved shipping marijuana from Denver to Buffalo.

Dashawn Abrams, 27, of Denver, CO, and Damarcus Hennings, 26, of Buffalo were sentenced to 51 months in prison and 78 months in prison, respectively, in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Abrams was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, marijuana, and money laundering. Hennings was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins between April 2015 and September 2015, the "defendants conspired with Shaquata Hennings, Arthur Clark, Shahana Beaver, and Janice Humphrey, to ship, receive, and distribute more than 50 packages containing marijuana sent from Denver, Colorado, to Buffalo, New York. The defendants also conspired to send the cash proceeds from resulting marijuana sales back to their marijuana source of supply in Denver."

Hennings, Beaver, Janice Humphrey and Clark have all been convicted.

The sentencings are the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.



