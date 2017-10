Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

SARDINIA, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's office says it busted two mean who allegedly stole from the Sardinia Farmers Market.

Deputies say two men stole cash and merchandise from the market over several days.

Matthew Solomon,33, of Tonawanda and James Thaler, 41, of Buffalo are charged with criminal trespass and petit larceny.

