Two charged in drug raid

BUFFALO, NY - Two people are facing drug charges following a drug raid at a home on the city's west side.

Erie County Sheriff's say they conducted a search of a home at Prospect and Maryland streets.

That's where police found crack cocaine, marijuana and several drug use and distribution items.

Chateena Price and Tyrone Nailor, both 34, are charged with several counts - including criminal possession of a controlled substance.

