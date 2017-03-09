WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 32 closing alerts
Close

Two charged in drug raid

WGRZ 1:44 PM. EST March 09, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Two people are facing drug charges following a drug raid at a home on the city's west side.

Erie County Sheriff's say they conducted a search of a home at Prospect and Maryland streets.

That's where police found crack cocaine, marijuana and several drug use and distribution items.

Chateena Price and Tyrone Nailor, both 34, are charged with several counts - including criminal possession of a controlled substance.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories