Two Akron Middle students face assault charges

AKRON, N.Y. - Two Akron Central Middle School students are facing felony assault charges.

Village Police say the two assaulted two other middle school students on the school's playground on April 29th. The assault occurred at the Middle School playground. One victim was punched and kicked in the face and head with steel toe boots causing severe head injuries. The second victim suffered a facial injury.

Investigators say both suspects bragged about the attack on social media shortly after the incident and warned others that they "shouldn't be messed with." The post gave police evidence they needed to charge the students.

Investigators say the suspects were also involved in an assault at the middle school one year ago. Their names are not being released because of their age. Both were arrested on May 5th and charged in Erie County Family Court.

