Trucker accused of shopping online before fatal accident

WGRZ 2:54 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

LANCASTER, NY-- A truck driver from Ballston Spa is accused of using a cell phone, shopping online and completing a survey when he struck another vehicle on the NYS Thruway.

Kristofer M. Gregorek, 27, was driving a box truck on June 8 on the I-90WB in Lancaster when he allegedly rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ellen M. Volpe, 45, of Rochester. 

Volpe died at the scene. A third driver involved in the accident was taken to the hospital, but was expected to be ok. 

Gregorek is charged with manslaughter and will be arraigned in Lancaster Town Court. 

 

