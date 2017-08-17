Trucker accused of shopping online before fatal accident

LANCASTER, NY-- A truck driver from Ballston Spa is accused of using a cell phone, shopping online and completing a survey when he struck another vehicle on the NYS Thruway.
Kristofer M. Gregorek, 27, was driving a box truck on June 8 on the I-90WB in Lancaster when he allegedly rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ellen M. Volpe, 45, of Rochester.
Volpe died at the scene. A third driver involved in the accident was taken to the hospital, but was expected to be ok.
Gregorek is charged with manslaughter and will be arraigned in Lancaster Town Court.
