Truck driver in fatal hit-and-run gets jail time

BUFFALO, NY — A truck driver from Quebec will spend time in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Lancaster over the summer.
Sebastien Y. Lavertu, 32, was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one year in prison for his role in the hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old Ryan Johns of Depew.
On June 21 at around 11:50 p.m., police say Johns was hit and killed by Lavertu's rig along Broadway near Pavement Road. Lancaster Police used video from several cameras to identify the tractor-trailer.
Lavertu pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
