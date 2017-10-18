WGRZ
Truck driver in fatal hit-and-run gets jail time

Trucker Gets Year In Jail In Hit & Run Crash

WGRZ 10:22 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — A truck driver from Quebec will spend time in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Lancaster over the summer.

Sebastien Y. Lavertu, 32, was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one year in prison for his role in the hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old Ryan Johns of Depew.

On June 21 at around 11:50 p.m., police say Johns was hit and killed by Lavertu's rig along Broadway near Pavement Road. Lancaster Police used video from several cameras to identify the tractor-trailer.

Lavertu pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

