TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- A Town of Tonawanda woman has admitted to stealing money from the PTA at Charles A. Lindbergh Elementary School in the Ken-Ton School District.

Jennifer Seyfang, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $18,000 from Lindbergh PTA from July 2016 to September 2017. Seyfang served as the PTA treasurer during that time.

Seyfang also admitted to attempted grand larceny for trying to take more than $9,000 from the Greater Buffalo Gymnastic Booster Club where she also served as treasurer.

Investigators say she has made full restitution.

Seyfang could face a maximum of four years in prison when she is sentenced in February.

