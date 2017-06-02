Tonawanda woman charged under Leandra's Law

Police lights.

GRAND ISLAND, NY - A Tonawanda woman was charged under Leandra's Law Thursday afternoon after she allegedly drove drunk with her four-year-old daughter in the car.

Christina Doan, 34 of Tonawanda, was arrested and charged with a felony count of Aggravated DWI, a felony count of Leandra’s Law, a misdemeanor count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two vehicle and traffic violations.

A detective stopped Doan at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after the he says he saw her cross the center line and nearly hit an oncoming vehicle. The detective smelled a strong odor of alcohol and the operator displayed signs of intoxication. Officials say Doan failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Grand Island Substation for further testing where a a breath test showed Doan had a blood-alcohol-level of more than four times the legal limit.

Doan was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. Her four-year-old daughter was turned over to a family member.

