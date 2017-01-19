Tonawanda man sentenced in teen's death

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Tonawanda man convicted in a deadly boating accident will serve two to four years in prison.

Timothy Wisnewski, 51, was found guilty of of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child when 16-year-old Avery Gardner was killed while riding in his boat on Ellicott Creek.

Gardner, 16, was killed in June of 2015 after she stood up while in Wisniewski's boat and hit her head on a pedestrian bridge that crosses Ellicott Creek.

The driver of the boat at that time, Gregory Green pleaded guilty to all charges. He also testified against Wisniewski.



(© 2017 WGRZ)