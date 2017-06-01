WGRZ
Close

Teens sentenced for beating homeless man

WGRZ 2:47 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Aaron Gallon, 18, of Buffalo and Armontae Moss, 16, of Buffalo were sentenced on Thursday for the unprovoked beating of a homeless man, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Both Gallon and Moss received seven years in prison, plus five years post-release supervision, after they stomped a 64-year-old homeless man in September, causing him head trauma and skull fractures.

 

 

Larry Durham, Jr., 15, of Buffalo, a co-defendant in the beating, also pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. Durham faces three to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 7.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories