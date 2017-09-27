WGRZ
Teen shot on East Side Wednesday afternoon

WGRZ 6:14 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — A 17-year-old man was shot in the first block of Bennett Village Wednesday afternoon. 

It happened at 4:15 p.m.

He was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

