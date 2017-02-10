Teen sentenced for trying to shoot cop

Andre Fuller, 19, was sentenced by Erie County Judge Thomas Franczyk for attempted murder and a weapon charge. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A teenager will spend 19 years behind bars for trying to shoot a Buffalo Police officer.

Andre Fuller, 19, was sentenced by Erie County Judge Thomas Franczyk for attempted murder and a weapons charge.

Last June, Fuller put a gun to the chest of an officer and pulled the trigger twice, but the gun didn't fire.

That officer spoke at today's sentencing.

"That night affected me forever," said Buffalo Police Officer Anthony Fanara. "Not 15 years, not 20 years, not 60 years. And the emotional impact it's had on my family is unacceptable. In all actuality, I should not be here, and it scares me to think that the only reason I'm making this statement is because of a mechanical device on a weapon."

Fuller didn't have anything to say on his own behalf at the sentencing.



