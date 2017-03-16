Teen pleads guilty in fatal fire

LOCKPORT, NY-- A Niagara County teen has admitted his role in a fatal fire at a Lockport recycling center.

The teen, who is not being named due to his age, pleaded guilty to burglary and arson.

Back in August, a large industrial fire destroyed High Tread International. Joe Phillips, 14, was killed in that fire.

The prosecution was expected to show videos of the defendant lighting fires inside HTI and the police interview he gave police.

