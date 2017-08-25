Teen mom accused of abandoning infant in bag is indicted

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) - A 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl accused of abandoning her infant daughter in a plastic bag left in a New York home's backyard has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges.



The Chemung County District Attorney's Office says Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Thursday in county court on charges that also include reckless endangerment and abandonment of a child.



Authorities say the teen was visiting friends in Elmira on Aug. 5 when she left her 8-month-old daughter in garbage bag placed near bushes behind a home. The baby wasn't discovered until three days later by neighbors checking out animal-like sounds.



The child spent 10 days recovering in a Rochester hospital before being placed in foster care.



Hoyt remains in the county jail. Messages left with the county public advocates office weren't immediately returned.

