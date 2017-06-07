Teen granted Youthful Offender status for beating homeless man

BUFFALO, NY - The third co-defendant in the unprovoked beating of a homeless man has been granted Youthful Offender status, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

State Court Justice Russell Buscaglia sentenced Larry Durham, 15, to one and one-third to four years in prison.

Durham, who was 14-years-old at the time of the beating, pleaded guilty in April to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

Last September, Durham, as well as Aaron Gallon, 18, of Buffalo and Armontae Moss,16, of Buffalo stomped a 64-year-old homeless man, causing him head trauma and skull fractures. Gallon and Moss received seven years in prison, plus five years post-release supervision.

