Teen attacked in Gill Creek Park

WGRZ 12:34 PM. EST February 22, 2017

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Niagara Falls Police say they are investigating an incident where a 16-year-old girl was attacked in a park.

The incident happened in Gill Creek Park just after 8:30pm Tuesday.

Police tell 2 On Your Side the girl reported that she was approached by a man, and that he tried to pull her pants down.

Police believe something scared off the man and he ran away.  The girl ran to a nearby fire station to call for help.

