Teen attacked in Gill Creek Park

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Niagara Falls Police say they are investigating an incident where a 16-year-old girl was attacked in a park.
The incident happened in Gill Creek Park just after 8:30pm Tuesday.
Police tell 2 On Your Side the girl reported that she was approached by a man, and that he tried to pull her pants down.
Police believe something scared off the man and he ran away. The girl ran to a nearby fire station to call for help.
