Teen Amber Alert suspect charged in arson

Joshua Monette (Photo: NYSP)

FARMERSVILLE, NY-- A southern tier teen, who is already facing charges in connection with an Amber Alert earlier this year, is now accused of arson.

State Police say they've arrested Joshua Monette, 18, and charged him with arson and criminal mischief.

Investigators say two house trailers and a seasonal camp in Farmersville were destroyed by fire back in April.

Monette is still facing charges after a 12-year-old girl disappeared from Lyndon back in May. She was found safe.

(Photo: NYSP)

(Photo: NYSP)

