Teen accused of setting box on fire to steal ear buds

BATAVIA, NY — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly set a security box on fire at Walmart in order steal a pair of ear buds, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say John Rai Delara, of Batavia, put the still-smoldering security box under a metal display rack and attempted to leave the store with $29 Apple ear buds before he was stopped by Walmart Loss Prevention

Delara was issued appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in Town of Batavia Court on Sept. 28.

