Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

CLYMER, NY-- A Clymer Central School teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says they received a complaint in March that Samantha Dascomb, 31, was having a relationship with a 16-year-old male student while she was a teacher at Clymer Central.

It's alleged the relationship started in May of 2016 until the complaint was made in March.

Dascomb is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV