Teacher accused of forcible touching

WGRZ 1:41 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

CUBA, NY-- A teacher from Cuba in Allegany County is accused of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers say Thomas M. Wight, 26, started trading pictures with a 16-year-old using Snapchat while he was teaching at a Dansville School.  He is also accused of forcibly touching that student off school property while he was a teacher in the Arkport Central School.

Investigators say they believe there could be other victims.  Wight also previously taught in the Cuba-Rushford and Fillmore Central districts.  If you have any information, you're asked to contact NYSP at: 585-344-6200

Wight is currently in the Allegany County jail.

