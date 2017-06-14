Teacher accused of forcible touching

Thomas M. Wight (Photo: NYSP)

CUBA, NY-- A teacher from Cuba in Allegany County is accused of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers say Thomas M. Wight, 26, started trading pictures with a 16-year-old using Snapchat while he was teaching at a Dansville School. He is also accused of forcibly touching that student off school property while he was a teacher in the Arkport Central School.

Investigators say they believe there could be other victims. Wight also previously taught in the Cuba-Rushford and Fillmore Central districts. If you have any information, you're asked to contact NYSP at: 585-344-6200

Wight is currently in the Allegany County jail.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV