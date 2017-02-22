WGRZ
Suspect wanted in identity theft

WGRZ 9:46 AM. EST February 22, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to identity theft and credit card cloning.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white male in his mid-20's, tall and thin. 

If you have any information on this person's identity, you're asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police Detective Jeff Campanella at: 716-879-6635 or the confidential tipline at:  716-879-6606, complaint # 17-706472.

