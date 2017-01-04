Suspect wanted in domestic incident

Police say Peter M. Beras, Jr., 32 is wanted for his involvement in two, violent domestic incidents on New Year's Day. A female victim was injured. (Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)

TONAWANDA, NY-- The City of Tonawanda Police need help locating a man wanted on felony charges.

Police say Peter M. Beras, Jr., 32, is wanted for his involvement in two violent domestic incidents on New Year's Day. A female victim was injured.

Beras, Jr. is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, weighing about 165lbs. He has brown eyes and is bald with a beard.

His last known address is 278 Adam Street in Tonawanda, but is known to frequent the Riverside/Buffalo area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call City of Tonawanda Police at: 716-692-2121 ext 0.