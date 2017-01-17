WGRZ
Suspect search in Alden

January 17, 2017

ALDEN, NY--  The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Broadway and Townline roads while they search for a suspect wanted in an assault. 

Police are looking for a white male in his 30's, wearing a gray hoodie and black hat. 

The sheriff's office and Alden School District are working together to implement a lockout at Alden Primary School as a precaution.  

2 On Your Side has several crews headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

 

