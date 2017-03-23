Suspect in fatal bar shooting convicted of gun, drug charges

Gregory Ramos (Photo: Buffalo Police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A man charged in a fatal shooting inside Buffalo's famous Anchor Bar has been convicted on unrelated federal firearm and drug charges.



The U.S. Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Gregory Ramos, of Buffalo, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury. Prosecutors say Ramos was a member of a gang with a history of drug trafficking and violent crime.



Ramos was being sought by Buffalo police last May after a kitchen worker at the Anchor Bar was fatally shot inside the restaurant known for developing Buffalo-style wings. Two days after the shooting he was caught after leading police in Niagara County on a high-speed chase.



A second man, Jorge Suarez, has also been charged in the Anchor Bar slaying.



Ramos faces five years to live in prison when he's sentenced July 11.

© 2017 Associated Press