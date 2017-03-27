Suspect in Falls stabbings pleads not guilty

Eddie Alnardo Mayo appears in court for his arraignment. He is accused of stabbing four people in a Niagara Falls bar. (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- The man accused of stabbing four people inside a bar in Niagara Falls over the weekend, appeared in court Monday morning.

Eddie Alnardo Mayo, 35, pleaded not guilty to several felony charges.

Four people were stabbed following a fight early Sunday morning at the Tap Room on Third Street. All four people who were stabbed are expected to make full recoveries.

Leaders in Niagara Falls say this is an unfortunate incident that does not represent the recent resurgence of the third street area. "I don't think it's a setback, no, and as I mentioned earlier, this is the first crime we've had here in six months people wouldn't be investing here if they felt unsafe," says Niagara Falls Councilman Andrew Touma.

The city plans to install more security cameras and increase police patrols in that area this summer.

