PORTLAND, Ore. – A man suspected of stealing TriMet stabbing victim Rick Best’s wedding ring and backpack after the attack is now in custody, Portland police announced Friday morning.

Suspect in theft of property from Ricky Best has been apprehended. More details released soon. Great job Portland! pic.twitter.com/LwOXxTdnpT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 2, 2017

Police released surveillance photos and video of the suspect Thursday night.

He was described as a white man with a blonde mullet wearing a black Jordan cap, a black T-shirt with an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American flag, black shorts and black shoes.

The man was seen carrying Best’s black backpack in his right hand and another backpack in his left hand leaving the scene after the May 26 stabbing, police said.

Police say Best's backpack contained items that are personal and important to his family, including his list of all the people who served with him during his 23 years in the Army.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mitch Hergert at mitchell.hergert@portlandoregon.gov.

