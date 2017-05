File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, NY-- The student who brought a loaded gun to Baker Hall School in Lackawanna back in January will spend 3-1/2 years in prison.

Devonte Ridgeway, 20, got the sentence Friday from Erie County Court Judge Michael Pietruszka.

Police don't believe he planned to use the gun, they say he told them he brought it for protection after he had recently been shot at.

