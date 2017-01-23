BUFFALO, NY-- A 20-year-old student at Baker Hall School in Lackawanna is under arrest after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

Lackwanna Police Captain Joseph Leo says the discovery of a small .22 caliber weapon was made thanks to the school's metal detector and routine bag check.

Devonte Ridgeway of Buffalo told police he'd recently been shot at and was carrying the gun for protection.

He's now facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and is awaiting arraignment set for Monday afternoon in Lackawanna City Court.

The school and OLV campus remain in lockdown at this time according to Captain Leo.

