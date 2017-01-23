Stolen Credit Card Ring Leader Sentenced

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 3-6 years in jail after pleading guilty to leading a crime ring involving stolen credit cards.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Christopher McCullen of Buffalo was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to first-degree Scheme to Defraud and seven counts of fourth-degree Grand Larceny.

Between April and December 2014, McCullen led a ring of criminals who broke into vehicles and stole credit and debit cards in Buffalo, Amherst, Tonawanda, and Depew. These were then used to buy untraceable gift cards.

10 in total were indicted and all plead guilty.

The Amherst, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls and Town of Tonawanda Police Departments all assisted in the investigation.

