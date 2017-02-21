BUFFALO, N.Y. - BUFFALO, N.Y. - Step-mom Natajua Lee, accused of scalding a toddler, waived her felony hearing Tuesday for action of a grand jury.

The 19 year-old was charged with second degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Lee was arrested February 16 and has been held at the Erie County Holding Center.

The toddler, Leah, allegedly received second degree burns over about 16 percent of her body. Leah is almost three years-old.

According to an interview with The Buffalo News, Leah's mom said she was told differing stories about what led to the burns on her almost three year-old daughter.

The biological mom said first, Lee claimed that she left the toddler in a bathtub to grab a towel from the other room. That's when she said the toddler turned the water on and burned herself.

She said in a second story, Lee explained that the burns happened while washing the toddlers hair.

The biological father was in the courtroom today, but would not comment on the case.

The case is waived and will go to a grand jury. Lee remains on bail behind bars.

