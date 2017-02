Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

JAMESTOWN,NY-- Two people in Jamestown face charges after state troopers say they essentially found a meth lab inside the suspects' car.

State police say they stopped the vehicle at 6th and Main Street in front of a convenience store.

The suspects are a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

Their names haven't been released yet, because they're still being processed.

(© 2017 WGRZ)