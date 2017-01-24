State Police arrest 3 in drug bust

FRANKLINVILLE, NY-- A welfare check by child protective services has lead to the arrests of three members of a family in Franklinville.

State Police say Daren Tingue, Sr., his wife Dlyn and his son are accused of manufacturing meth inside their home.

The three are also facing child endangerment. An eight year old and four year old in the house were turned over to other family members.

All three are being held at the Cattaraugus County Jail.

