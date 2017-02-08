Special prosecutor assigned to Metcalf case

Richard Metcalf (Photo: provided by family)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Cattaraugus County District Attorney's office will now be investigating the death of an inmate who was being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Richard Metcalf was in the jail on burglary charges in 2012 when he allegedly got into a struggle with deputies.

According to a report issued by the New York State Commission of Correction in 2016, Metcalf was attended to by medical staff multiple times while in custody. Medical staff reported to investigators that Metcalf had several bruises on his body and a cut near his eye that was swollen.

The report also states that Metcalf was restrained by a 'spit mask' while in custody at the Erie County Holding Center, and that an EMT had to use his scissors to cut the mask off because it was was tied too tight.

Metcalf was brain dead by the time he was transported to ECMC, and he was taken off life support two days later.

Metcalf's family has filed a lawsuit against the county. The victim's father previously told 2 On Your Side all the family wanted "was the truth of what happened that night when my son was murdered."

You can read the full report below.

2016 10 18 Nys Coc Final Report by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

