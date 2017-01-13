SPCA caring for pig after alleged stabbing

Courtesy: Erie County SPCA (Photo: Custom)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - The Erie County SPCA is working with investigators to find information on an alleged stabbing of a farm pig in the Sloan area.

Cheektowaga Animal Control officers received a call Thursday afternoon from a resident on Rutland Avenue, reporting a farm pig in a yard bleeding heavily. Both SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and Cheektowaga Animal control arrived on scene and rushed the pig to the SPCA's facility. From there the pig went into emergency surgery.

The pig is now in guarded condition, recovering from the injuries. Investigators say the pig was intentionally stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCA at 716-629-3520.

More photos can be found on the SCPA's website.

