Son sentenced in mother's beating death

BUFAFLO, NY-A Rochester man will be spending the next 15 years in jail for the death of his mother.

Froilan Torres, 42, learned his fate Thursday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio.

Torres pleaded guilty to a first degree manslaughter charge in April.

Last October, he hit his mother, 57-year-old Gloria Rivera, over the head with a vase inside her South Park Avenue home. She died shortly after arriving at Mercy Hospital.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn thanked Officer Regina Weeks, Lieutenant Kevin Brinkworth and Detective Richard Wagstaff of the Buffalo Police Department for their thorough investigation of the case.

