Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme arrested, allegedly held roommate at knife point

TEMPE, Ariz. - The son of movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme was arrested and booked into the Tempe City Jail after he allegedly held his roommate at knife point Saturday night, the Tempe Police Department said.

According to police, 21-year-old Nicolas Francois Van Varenberg was involved in a disturbance in the elevator of an apartment complex near Veterans Way and College Avenue. After Van Varenberg punched the elevator, hurting his hand, police conducted a welfare check at his apartment where officers spoke to both Van Varenberg and his roommate.

There was a trail of blood from the elevator to the apartment door, police said.

After the welfare check, Van Varenberg allegedly held his roommate at knife point for answering the door for the police. Van Varenberg refused to let his roommate leave the apartment, police said.

Police issued a search warrant and discovered the knife, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Tempe PD said.

His bond was originally set at $10,000, but it is unknown how much bond was posted upon his release.

